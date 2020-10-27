Ineos remain in the lead of La Vuelta through Richard Carapaz after a day spent marshalling the peloton during a tense stage 7.

Both Alberto Contador and Jacky Durand believe that the Grenadiers put in a decent showing, despite allowing Alejandro Valverde to claw back time.

But both also expect greater tests ahead for Carapaz and his colleagues.

“The wear and tear that INEOS has after today's race will be very influential for tomorrow's stage,” Contador said.

“The recovery of almost a minute of Valverde for the general classification encourages us even more that the race is very much alive.

“Today I thought that Soler would attack and come out stronger. But Valverde's performance makes him even bigger because he showed that when it seemed he didn't have much to say in this race today, he has returned with everything and is much better than last week.”

"The INEOS Grenadiers team controlled all day long and never panicked,” Durand added.

“As soon as there was an attack, there were always riders who were well placed in the general classification.

"They could have been worried to see Bennett and Kuss at the front because they could have prepared a move. They could have been worried when Valverde or Nieve attacked. But they kept their calm, they stayed together.”

