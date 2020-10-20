Check in each day to see who leads each of the four leading jersey standings after each stage.

Who is top of the GC standings?

After Stage 1

  • 1. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, 4-22-33
  • 2. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers, at 5 seconds
  • 3. Dan Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation, at 7s
  • 4. Esteban Cháves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott, at 11s
  • 5. Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
  • 6. Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team, all at same time
  • 7. Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling, at 14s
  • 8. Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma, at 20s
  • 9. George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma, at 50s
  • 10. Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, at 1:01

Chris Froome lies in 72nd position after Stage One at +11:12

Who is top of the points classification?

After Stage 1

  • 1. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, 25 points
  • 2. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers, 20 points
  • 3. Dan Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation, 16 points

Who is top of the mountains classification?

After Stage 1

  • 1. Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma, 10 points
  • 2. Quentin Jaurégui (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale, 6 points
  • 3. Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team, 6 points

Who is top of the young rider's classification?

After Stage 1

  • 1. Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team, in 4-22-35
  • 2. Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, at 50 seconds
  • 3. Gino Mäder (Sui) NTT Pro Cycling, at 1-31
