La Vuelta 2020 - L'Angliru: The colossus where Froome 'lost' the 2011 Vuelta

As La Vuelta tackles the mighty Angliru on Sunday, we look back at that fateful day in 2011 when Bradley Wiggins cracked in red and Chris Froome lost his chance to win the Vuelta. Although he was later awarded the red jersey when Juan José Cobo was found guilty of doping.

