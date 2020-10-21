Marc Soler powered away to win with a brilliant solo attack on Stage 2 of La Vuelta a Espana.

The Movistar rider won by 19 seconds, with Roglic crossing the line first in the chase group to extend his general classification advantage.

Soler's attack came after some impressive work fro Movistar in the build-up to the day's final climb, the category 1 Alto de San Miguel. The team, which is based near to today's race route in Navarre, put on a show of force in the exposed flatlands preceding the Alto de San Miguel, shedding some big GC riders with their efforts. The team also led for most of the climb itself, pegging back an audacious but ultimately unsuccessful attack from Richard Carapaz (Ineos).

Soler used the momentum going over the summit of the last climb of the day to launch an attack, establishing a gap to the elite selection behind then forging on solo to victory.

The win is Soler’s second Grand Tour stage of his career, following on from his Stage 9 victory in this race last season. It is also Movistar's first race win since the season restart – their previous victory being in February of this year. It is their first WorldTour race win since Alejandro won stage seven of the 2019 Vuelta, some 418 days ago.

Dan Martin (Israel StartUp Nation) continues his great start to the Vuelta with a couple of bonus seconds for third place on the stage. He leapfrogs Carapaz into second overall and now sits just nine seconds adrift of Roglic's lead. Carapaz is third on GC at 11 seconds, with Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton Scott) in fourth at 17 seconds, the same time as fifth-placed Enric Mas (Movistar). Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling), Sep Kuss & George Bennett (Jumbo Visma) all move up one GC place at the expense of Felix Grosschartner (Bora Hansgrohe), who has dropped on the last climb of the day.

Further back it was another day of big time losses for Chris Froome as he was dropped on the penultimate climb. Before the day Froome told reporters that he did not expect to be able to compete with the top riders as he continues his comeback, and that prediction was borne out by another performance far below his previous best. Guillaume Martin also lost considerable time after beign caught on the wrong side of a split.

Sepp Kuss lost the king of the mountains jersey today to Richard Carapaz, while Enric Mas cemented his place in the lead of the white jersey for best young rider with an incredibly assured performance. Roglic retains his lead in the green points jersey, which should be worn tomorrow by Dan Martin in the Slovenians stead.

The chasing group pursuing the GC group in the final throes of the stage were lucky to avoid a group of horses in the road without serious incident.

Wild scenes as ponies invade the Vuelta

AG2R La Mondiale lost a third rider in two days after Axel Domont withdrew today.

