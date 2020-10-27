Canada's Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling) prove the strongest – and canniest – of a five-man move that went clear of a large breakaway on the second of two ascents of the toughest climb in the Basque Country in an absorbing Stage 7 of the Vuelta.

Second to Ion Izagirre on Sunday's summit finish at Aramon Formigal, Woods went one better after the rest day to out-fox Spanish duo Omar Fraile (Astana) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) after a protracted game of cat-and-mouse.

Woods made his initial move on the second ascent of the Puerto de Orduno before being joined by the two Spaniards over the summit, along with French duo Nans Peters (Ag2R-La Mondiale) and the new polka dot jersey Guillaume Martin (Cofidis).

With Spanish veteran Valverde a general classification threat to Woods' EF Pro Cycling teammate Hugh Carthy, the Canadian refused to pull for the leading quintet as a chase group of a dozen riders led the chase behind, one minute ahead of the peloton.

Valverde, Peters and Martin all put in digs in the final 10 kilometres on the tense approach to the finish at Villanueva de Valdegovia before Woods took his chance on a sweeping downhill section ahead of the final kilometre.

Fraile led the chase but ran out of road, the two-time Vuelta king of the mountain winner left to rue his indecision as he crossed the line just four seconds back with compatriot Valverde on his wheel.

The victory was Woods' second of the season and came two years after his only previous win on the Vuelta. It also saw the 34-year-old turn the page after a nasty crash in the opening stage effectively ended any hope he had of improving on his career-high seventh place in the Vuelta.

"I was with four other guys and they were riding super strong," Woods said. "I felt bad I couldn't pull through but with Valverde in the group – I couldn't give him any time because we had Hugh Carthy in the peloton behind. So I was able to sit in a bit, then, with a bit of luck, I had the legs and I was able to get the win."

Britain's Carthy finished safely in the pack almost one minute in arrears to retain his second place on GC, 18 second behind Ecuador's Richard Carapaz (Team Ineos), with Ireland's Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) still third at 20 seconds.

Valverde moved up one place to ninth and is now 2'03" down on the red summit of Carapaz, with New Zealand's George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) moving up three places and entering the top 10 after also starring in the day's break.

