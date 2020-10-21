Soler’s attack came on the descent of the category 1 Alto de San Miguel, but the Movistar masterclass – the Movistarsterclass – began well before. In the flatlands of north-west Navarre, which the team must know well given the proximity to its base in Pamplona, Movistar put the hammer down. The wind blew and the frenetic speed created gaps in the peloton. They kept driving right into the foot of the climb, bringing back an audacious attack from Ineos’ Richard Carapaz and Andrey Amador. The men in blue then proceeded to set the pace all the way up the mountain, only for Soler to finally go ‘over the top’ with 14 kilometres of descent remaining in the stage.

It was a far cry from the Movistar of even a season ago. In fact, it was fun.

For seasons beyond remembering it was the thankless task of Movistar to try and challenge Team Sky at the Grand Tours, and chiefly at the Tour itself. They had the next-best rider to Chris Froome in all the years Froome won, in the form of Nairo Quintana, and the media, the fans and the team itself demanded that they put all their resources into the basket of trying to prise the Tour title out of the British team’s vicelike grip.

What followed was like so many waves crashing upon an impassive, unfeeling sea wall. Movistar simply wasn’t strong enough to beat Sky.

Much scorn was poured over the ‘trident’ tactic that the team employed, which could loosely be summarised as ‘sending your three best guys as co-leaders and hoping one of them is still in the game long enough to fight for GC. Oh, and win the team comp.’ It was all so comically flawed, like a lycra-clad Keystone Cops. The Three Stooges of stage racing. Landa would attack and succeed only in dropping Quintana. Valverde’s radio would mysteriously ‘break’ just as Landa stopped for a nature break. Quintana would borrow Landa’s favourite pair of socks without asking, then forget to wash them before returning them.

Fundamentally, the trident didn’t work because of egos. The huge ones of Mikel Landa, Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde, who was still doing the best racing of his career just two seasons ago.

Now the complexion of the Movistar team is much different. In that era, the Tour de L’Avenir-winning Soler often had to play domestique for all three. Carrying water, grinding joylessly up mountains in an attempt to drop one – just one! – Team Sky super-domestique, before the inevitable implosion of his three bickering bosses.

Now Soler gets to win. He is a prong of the trident, not some unloved and careworn component of it. The other points are different too. Valverde is still there, but since the World Championship win of 2018 he has seemed more humble, more at peace with his place in a team, not battling to be top of a pecking order. Indeed, he seemed overjoyed to see Soler win today.

The real difference, though, in the Movistar of 2020 is Enric Mas. The 25-year-old always seemed rather incongruous when we was riding for Quick-Step Floors between 2017 and 2019; here was a prodigiously talented young GC rider trying to take on the world’s best with no climbing support among a team of opportunist stage-winners and classics specialists. Even then, he managed a second place at the 2018 Vuelta.

Earlier this year Mas rode an unheralded but faultless Tour de France, producing a fifth place finish in one of the most aggressive editions of the 2000s. If he rides another race like that, he’ll finish on the podium in Madrid.

In Mas, Movistar has a lynchpin for their 2020 Vuelta. He can confidently demur when asked to work in a group of favourites, making the argument that he is just happy to be defending his white jersey, while (the team will hope) creeping ever closer to the podum in the process.

Valverde might be able to pick up a win if the perfect stage presents itself, but his value is as a foil for the efforts of Mas now.

And in Soler, the first Movistar rider to win a WorldTour race for 418 days, the have the man of the moment. A selfless team player, capable of getting his leader through a jour sans unscathed, or soloing away for his own glory.

The trident is back, but this time it might actually work.

