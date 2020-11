Cycling

La Vuelta 2020: Primoz Roglic - 'I thought I'd suffer more, it's been a long time since I won a TT'

Primoz Roglic won Stage 13 of La Vuelta on Tuesday, putting in the fastest time on a technical course that included a steep climb. Richard Carapaz clung on to his general classification hopes, but will hand the red jersey to the Jumbo-Visma rider with five stages of the race remaining. Hugh Carthy is still firmly in contention after a strong ride of his own.

