The riders competing in La Vuelta have issued a statement from "the entire peloton" calling for the UCI to apply rules “in a just and swift manner to allow for a fair race outcome” following the protest staged ahead of Stage 11 on Saturday.

Chris Froome led a protest by the peloton on Saturday as the start of the stage was delayed briefly, with riders expressing their unhappiness with events the previous day which saw the UCI commissaires change their rules over the time gaps for Stage 10 after the stage had finished.

The changes resulted in a number of movements in the general classification, as Primoz Roglic took the red jersey from Ineos Grenadiers' Richard Carapaz thanks to the time gap amendments.

But the statement released by the whole peloton ahead of Stage 12 on Sunday makes clear that the protest was driven by all teams, including Roglic's Jumbo Visma, as the riders called on the UCI to show more transparency around their decision-making.

The UCI has already confirmed that the time gaps will remain in place and the GC standings will not be changed.

Full statement from the peloton:

"Two days ago, during Stage 10, the UCI Jury made changes to the time gap rules without consulting or informing teams or riders. At the beginning of Stage 10, all riders and teams were informed and understood the three-second rule would be applicable in the stage. This means any gaps in the peloton at the finish line of three seconds or more would be counted as the bunch time.

"However, unbeknownst to the teams or riders, the UCI Jury made a critical change to this rule and called the stage a hilltop finish. Therefore, any gaps between riders would count in the overall classification and this ruling changed the outcome of the race leader.

"The riders and teams spent months researching stages extensively and a lot of work goes into team strategy on a daily basis to put lead riders or possible stage contenders into the best position possible. While we have no issues with the rules being implemented, we object to the fact that the major stakeholders – riders and teams – were not informed of this critical change by the UCI Jury.

Michael Woods - 'The UCI made a mistake, you can't change time gap rules on a whim'

"We were told that it is the right of the UCI to change the rule as they see fit. If teams and riders can spend time and resources analysing the finish of each stage, then we expect the same from the UCI. This entire situation could have been avoided with some simple research and communication.

"The protest towards the situation includes not only the team that lost the jersey due to this ruling, but the team that gained the jersey. It is supported by the entire peloton of La Vuelta 2020. We agree all here to compete at the highest level and strive for victory, but the rules need to be applied in a just and swift manner to allow for a fair race outcome.

"The riders would like to sincerely express that this protest is not in any way directed at the race organisation, nor does the responsibility rest with them. We are grateful for the measures they have put in place for our safety in all stages and it has been unanimously agreed upon within the peloton that La Vuelta 2020 has been one of the safest and well-organised races during the current pandemic. We applaud the measures they have put in place to make the race as safe as possible.

"We feel it is important to note this statement is written by the riders. We have come together and all agree on the statement and our protest."

