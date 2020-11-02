EF Pro Cycling team boss Jonathan Vaughters thinks that Hugh Carthy could surprise Primoz Roglic when it comes to Tuesday's time trial at La Vuelta - and should not yet be counted out for a place in the general classification.

Carthy pulled off a spectacular maiden win on Stage 12, riding clear of the big names on the Alto de l'Angliru to cross the line 16 seconds ahead of the pack and move into third place in the GC.

Vuelta a España Can Angliru conqueror Carthy win La Vuelta? 6 HOURS AGO

And Vaughters thinks his rider could do something equally impressive when racing resumes on Tuesday with an individual time trial.

"He's a very under-rated TT rider," Vaughters told Eurosport's Orla Chennaoui on The Breakaway.

"I think the two top guys [Primoz Roglic and Richard Carapaz, in the top two places of the GC after Stage 12] have a little bit more to worry about than they might know."

Vaughters on Hugh Carthy’s gutsy Angliru win and why it’s good for riders to stand up to the UCI

Vaughters thinks that one of Carthy's advantages will be his swift recovery time - and added that he did not think Jumbo-Visma's Roglic would be in comparable physical condition.

"I think Roglic showed signs of cracking, he's had a long season," he said.

Historically he always fades in the final week of Grand Tours and we have seen that. Even though on paper Roglic is the best time trial rider, if his recovery is bad and he is a little bit tired, he might not be as good as we anticipate on Tuesday.

"Carapaz is a bit of a wildcard for me...Dan Martin [in fourth place in the GC] I don't view as much of a factor at all.

"I am cautiously optimistic that Hugh could pull off something really special in the time trial and then we will see from there."

Vuelta a España Wiggins - 'Carthy could do a Tao and win La Vuelta' 6 HOURS AGO