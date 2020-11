Cycling

La Vuelta 2020: Sam Bennett hunts for triple crown - 'I've won in Rome, I've won in Paris...'

Sam Bennett talks to Europsort ahead of the final stage of La Vuelta a Espana, a sprint stage in Madrid. Bennett won the green jersey at the Tour de France and capped off that display with victory on the Champs Elysees in the final stage, and the Irish sprinter has also won the tour-closing sprint at the Giro d'Italia. Victory in Madrid has eluded him so far.

00:01:17, 27 views, an hour ago