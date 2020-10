Cycling

La Vuelta 2020: 'Sam Bennett will be back to get revenge' - Sean Kelly

Sean Kelly talks to Dan Lloyd on the latest episode of the Breakaway. Pascal Ackermann taking victory in Stage 9 of La Vuelta a Espana after Sam Bennett, first across the line, was relegated for a 'shove' in the finale.

