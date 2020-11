Cycling

La Vuelta 2020: Sean Kelly analysis - How Wellens got his tactics spot on to beat Woods

Sean Kelly looks at how Tim Wellens got his finish to Stage 14 of La Vuelta spot on to beat Michael Woods to the stage win. Wellens beat Woods in a technical uphill sprint after a successful breakaway. There were no notable changes in the general classification as all three riders on the podium finished in the same group.

