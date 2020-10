Cycling

La Vuelta 2020: Sean Kelly breaks down why Sam Bennett was relegated in Stage 9

Sam Bennett thought he'd won Stage 9 of La Vuelta after powering across the line first with a blistering display of power in the bunch sprint. But the race jury relegated the Deceuninck-Quickstep rider moments later due to dangerous cycling earlier in the run-in. Sean Kelly discusses why the decision was taken on the latest episode of the breakaway.

