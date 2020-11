Cycling

La Vuelta 2020: Sepp Kuss and Primoz Roglic celebrate their second Vuelta triumph

Sepp Kuss and Primoz Roglic speak ahead of Stage 18, the final day, of La Vuelta a Espana. The processional stage into Madrid will bring the curtain down on both the Spanish Grand Tour and the compacted men's road-cycling season of 2020.

