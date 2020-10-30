Points jersey conundrum

While we're on the topic of Roglic and the green jersey, my colleague Tom Owen wrote a nice piece about the Vuelta's need to shake up their points classification. Unlike the Tour or the Giro, the points classification in the Vuelta awards consistency across the board as opposed to appealing to the sprinters. You have to go back to 2014 and John Degenkolb for a sprinter winning green in Madrid - and the German is hardly your archtype fast man.

The intermediate sprints are worthless because you need to win seven to pick up the equivalent of a single stage win, and there's no co-efficient at the finishes, meaning every stage has the same number of points up for grabs. Given that most stages on the Vuelta finish on ramps or at the top of a mountain, that plays further into the hands of the cliimbers and GC man. Basically, the green jersey is just a watered-down red jersey competition. Well, that's Tom's view in this piece, here:

No gilet for Roglic today

He may have looked like a Teenage Mutand Ninja Turtle of late, but Primoz Roglic is in classic green today as leader of the points classification. Sunshine and a clement temperature of 17 degrees means the Slovenian is not wearing yellow arm warmers and a blue-yellow gilet on top of his points jersey tricot - much to everyone's benefit.

If you missed what Roglic looked like earlier on in the race, then I have posted a picture below for your eyes only. Apologies in advance. I also wrote a little bit about the Slovenian's sartorial style (or lack of) in a little piece following rampant Roglic's second stage win a couple of days ago. Link below, too.

Primoz Roglic - Vuelta 2020, stage 7 - Getty Images Image credit: Getty Images

165km to go: Four clear now

Two uncategorised climbs have brought a bit of order to things. We now have four out ahead: Van Moer, Ligthard, Lastra and Molenaar. They dropped Paluta on the last climb and the Pole is 55 seconds adrift but 55 seconds clear of the pack, which swept up that Cavanga chase group. Phew. There's definitely a Lowlander vibe to this quartet out ahead; Lastra must feel like he's racing a cobbled classic without the cobbles.

Carapaz still in red, but Roglic primed

There were no changes yesterday in the general classification with Primoz Roglic, after his second victory of the race on Wednesday, still 13 seconds down on the red summit of Richard Carapaz. Dan Martin is third and Hugh Carthy fourth - 28 and 44 seconds respectively in arrears.

175km to go: Shuffling in front of the pack

Lastra has managed to join those four leaders to make it five out ahead. Jauregui was caught by Wright and this duo were also joined by Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Martin Salmon (Sunweb) and Victor Lafay (Cofidis). So we have five now chasing the five leaders, but this fast start has seen the gap back to the peloton come down to just 40 seconds - so the road hierarchy is still far from being established.

180km to go: Two chasers

Quentin Jauregui (Ag2R-La Mondiale) and Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) are trying to bridge over to the leaders, who now have one minute on the pack. There's another riders who has also zipped clear of the pack - Britain's Fred Wright (Bahrain-McLaren).

185km to go: Attacks from the outset

Four riders have gone clear shortly after today's start. They are: Michal Paluta (CCC Team), Brent Van Moer (Lotto Soudal), Pim Ligthart (Total Direct Energie) and Alexander Molenaar (Burgos-BH). They open up a small gap of 20 seconds.

Hola, amigos! Stage 10 under way...

The riders have rolled out of Castro Urdiales to get this 185km stage going. It's a tough one to call - the final third of this stage features some climbs and rolling roads, plus there's a ramped finish so it may not suit the pure sprinters. Here's what's in store...

Stage 9 recap: Ackermann (in the end)

What looked to be a routine bunch sprint erupted into a fair bit of controversy yesterday... Miss Sam Bennett's barge-inspired win and subsequent disqualification? Catch up with the highlights!

Highlights of Stage 9 - Bennett relegated as Ackermann rivalry cranks up a notch

