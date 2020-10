Cycling

La Vuelta 2020 Stage 11 Highlights - Protests, mountains and breakaways on day that had it all

David Gaudu beat Marc Soler to a brilliant victory in Stage 11 of La Vuelta as Primoz Roglic retained his red jersey on the Alto de la Farrapona and remains level on time with Richard Carapaz ahead of Sunday's showdown on the Alto de l'Angliru.

