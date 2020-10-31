La Vuelta | Stage 10
Uninterrupted Coverage, Castro Urdiales – Suances (187.4km)
02:42:12
Stage 10 recap: Roglic in red
Miss Primoz Roglic going into red? Catch up with the highlights!
La Vuelta Stage 10 highlights - 'One of those great days that comes along unexpectedly'
HOW TO WATCH LA VUELTA LIVE – TV & LIVE STREAMING
The Vuelta a Espana is live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport App.
Each day Eurosport.co.uk will stream uninterrupted coverage of each stage. We will also have rolling coverage online on the website and our social channels.
And don't forget, we are bringing you daily podcasts from the Bradley Wiggins Show - check in with your each evening.