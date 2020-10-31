Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Cycling La Vuelta | Stage 10 Uninterrupted Coverage, Castro Urdiales – Suances (187.4km) 02:42:12 Replay

Stage 10 recap: Roglic in red

Vuelta a España Carapaz: We're still in the race despite losing lead AN HOUR AGO

Miss Primoz Roglic going into red? Catch up with the highlights!

La Vuelta Stage 10 highlights - 'One of those great days that comes along unexpectedly'

HOW TO WATCH LA VUELTA LIVE – TV & LIVE STREAMING

The Vuelta a Espana is live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport App.

Each day Eurosport.co.uk will stream uninterrupted coverage of each stage. We will also have rolling coverage online on the website and our social channels.

And don't forget, we are bringing you daily podcasts from the Bradley Wiggins Show - check in with your each evening.

Vuelta a España Sean Kelly: We have two monstrous days coming 15 HOURS AGO