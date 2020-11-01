Cycling La Vuelta | Uninterrupted Coverage Stage 12, Pola de Laviana - Alto de l'Angliru (109.2km) 12:50-16:35

Watch live uninterrupted coverage of Stage 12: a 109.2km ride from Pola de Laviana to Alto de l'Angliru from 12:50 GMT

LIVE UPDATES FROM STAGE 12

Live comments will appear here...

Stage 11 recap: Glory for Gaudu as Roglic defends red jersey on monster day in the mountains

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) picked up the biggest win of his career in Stage 11 on the Alto de la Farrapona on a day of stalemate between red jersey Primoz Roglic and his general classification rivals in La Vuelta.

Frenchman Gaudu zipped clear of fellow escapee Marc Soler (Movistar) on the home straight to open up his Grand Tour account in style in the Asturias mountains. Spaniard Soler, already a winner in this race in Stage 2, crossed the line four seconds adrift.

Team Sunweb duo Michael Storer and Mark Donovan came home 52 seconds in arrears for third and fourth, ahead of Frenchman Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), who extended his lead in the polka dot jersey competition on a day which featured four first-category climbs of increasing height and difficulty.

Russia's Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana) surged clear of the streamlined main pack in the final kilometre to take sixth place just before Ireland's Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) led a select quartet featuring Roglic in red, the green jersey of Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and white jersey Enric Mas (Movistar) over the line just over a minute down on the winner.

With their minds firmly focused on Sunday's showdown on the Alto de l'Angliru, Slovenia's Roglic and Ecuador's Carapaz stay tied for time at the top of the standings, with triple stage winner Roglic in red by virtue of his superior aggregate stage results.

Vuelta Stage 11 Highlights - Protests, mountains and breakaways on day that had it all

