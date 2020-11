Cycling

La Vuelta 2020: 'The breakaway has its day!' - Watch the thrilling finish to Stage 14

Tim Wellens won Stage 14 of La Vuelta, beating Michael Woods in a technical uphill sprint after a successful breakaway. There were no notable changes in the general classification as all three riders on the podium finished in the same group.

