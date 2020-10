Cycling

La Vuelta 2020: 'The Incredible Hulk!' - Watch Primoz Roglic's brilliant win in Stage 10

Primoz Roglic delivered an unexpected win in Stage 10 to underline his incredible form and oust rival Richard Carapaz from the red jersey. The pair are level on time but Roglic's higher aggregate stage finishes over the opening 10 days puts the Slovenian back in red ahead of a decisive weekend in the mountains.

