Tim Wellens produced a tactically superb uphill sprint to win from a breakaway in Stage 14 of La Vuelta.

Michael Woods of EF Pro Cycling pushed Wellens close on the run-in, but the Belgian had enough to hold on during a technical run-in.

Primoz Roglic attempted to take time back from his podium rivals Richard Carapaz and Hugh Carthy in the final kilometre, but the Ineos rider clung to the Slovenian’s wheel and Carthy finished towards the back of the same group to maintain his third place.

Over two weeks into the race and there was finally a chance for a breakaway, and a handful of the race’s premium puncheurs took full advantage.

Zdenek Stybar and Marc Soler attempted to make it a two-man scrap for the win, but Tim Wellens was able the first to bridge the gap from the chasing group of Dylan van Baarle, Michael Woods and Thymen Arensman, and the remaining trio made it a six-rider group coming under the flamme rouge.

Further back down the road it was a fast-paced but relatively straightforward day for the GC rivals, with Roglic retaining his lead and no changes to the time gaps between the Slovenian and chasing pair Carapaz and Carthy.

