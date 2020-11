Cycling

La Vuelta 2020: Tim Wellens - 'I felt Woods coming but the finish came in time'

Tim Wellens talks moments after winning Stage 14 of La Vuelta. Wellens won on the day after a breakaway finally got their chance, while Primoz Roglic retains his lead in the general classification... although Richard Carapaz and Hugh Carthy are still lurking.

