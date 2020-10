Cycling

La Vuelta 2020: Tough day for Chris Froome: Watch the moment Ineos veteran was dropped on Stage One

Chris Froome lost over 11 minutes on the opening day of La Vuelta as any lingering hopes that he could contend for General Classification honours were dashed. Froome has struggled to regain full fitness and form after his crash in 2019, and will not compete for the Vuelta title in his last appearance for Ineos.

