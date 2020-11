Cycling

La Vuelta 2020: Watch as Stage 15 comes down to a three-way sprint

Jasper Philipsen won a wind-swept and sodden Stage 15 of La Vuelta on Thursday, outlasting Pascal Ackermann and Jannik Steimle in a reduced sprint finish. No change in the general classification saw Primoz Roglic retain the red jersey from rivals Richard Carapaz and Hugh Carthy with three days of the race to go.

