Cycling

La Vuelta 2020: Watch Pascal Ackermann and Sam Bennett's thrilling photo finish

Pascal Ackermann edged the final sprint in Madrid at the end of La Vuelta to beat Sam Bennett to the stage win. The sprint provided a dramatic conclusion to a brilliant Grand Tour, with Primoz Roglic being confirmed as winner after all-but sealing his title on Saturday.

