Cycling

La Vuelta 2020: Watch the finish to Stage 9 of La Vuelta

Pascal Ackermann takes victory in Stage 9 of La Veulta a Espana after Sam Bennett, first across the line, is relgated for a 'shove' in the finale. Richard Carapaz remains in the overall lead, 13 seconds clear of Primoz Roglic.

00:02:45, 1222 views, 2 hours ago