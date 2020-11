Cycling

La Vuelta 2020: 'We had a lot to lose today': Bennett delighted with Primoz Roglic's strong position

George Bennett spoke to Eurosport after Stage 16 of La Vuelta. Bennett's team-mate Primoz Roglic grabbed second place, earning himself some crucial bonus seconds to extend his general classification advantage over Richard Carapaz and Hugh Carthy going into the final weekend of the race.

