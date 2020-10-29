Sam Bennett was denied another Grand Tour stage win on Thursday when La Vuelta organisers relegated the initial stage winner for dangerous cycling. Pascal Ackermann of Bora-Hansgrohe was retrospectively awarded the win.

But was the decision fair? You can judge for yourself.

BinckBank Tour Philipsen wins BinckBank Tour Stage 1 after crash leads to huge pile-up 29/09/2020 AT 15:01

Bennett either leans or shoulder-barges into Emils Liepins (depending on your viewpoint) twenty seconds into the video below.

And then he does the same thing again two seconds later.

Watch the finish to Stage 9 of La Vuelta that saw Sam Bennett relegated

The helicopter shot gives a good angle of the infringement and shows why the commisaires believe relegation was the appropriate step.

Deceuninck Quick-Step had a different view, tweeting shortly after the stage that the relegation was due to:

"A complaint from another team - whose rider tried to barge into Bennett's train, who defended his position."

With the drama going on ahead in the sprint there was no substantial movement in the general classification, meaning Richard Carapaz (Ineos) remains in the overall lead.

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) had a last minute bike change as the race neared its conclusion but the pace on the run-in was so benign he was able to catch back onto the peloton well before the sprint. He is still 13 seconds off the race lead.

With no classified climbs at all, the king of the mountains jersey remains on the shoulders of Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) for another day.

SHOULD SAM BENNETT HAVE BEEN RELEGATED FOR DANGEROUS SPRINTING? Yes, it was dangerous and deserved the punishment No, he didn't cross the line in defending his position

Tour de France How Ireland's sprint sensation Bennett ended Sagan's green jersey dominance 20/09/2020 AT 19:08