La Vuelta 2020: Will Groupama FDJ's stage win paper over cracks at the French team?

Sean Kelly talks Dan Lloyd and Orla Chennoaui on The Breakaway about Groupama FDJ and their stage win at La Vuelta. The French team have endured a disappointing season, but went some way to making amends for that with victory in Stage 11 of the Spanish Grand Tour through David Gaudu.

