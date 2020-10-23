Bradley Wiggins and Brian Smith discuss the merits of Chris Froome’s place on the Ineos Grenadiers roster at the Vuelta in the latest episode of the Bradley Wiggins show, concluding that he is owed his spot.

After an opening two stages in which he looked well off the pace and dropped over ten minutes on each day, Froome enjoyed a better performance on Stage 3, remaining in the bunch and playing a role for Ineos for much of the stage.

Vuelta a España La Vuelta 2020 Stage 3 - As it happened A DAY AGO

“Chris Froome, it was good to see him back in the action, he was causing some damage," said Wiggins. "I wouldn't say it was a select group by the end but it was certainly good to see him dishing it out again in stage three."

“Froome needs it [to be racing at a Grand Tour], and because he needs it he is giving his all for the team,” added Smith.

“Also, having a Chris Froome, Bradley Wiggins or a Mark Cavendish just lifts the team. There is a lot of respect for a rider of his calibre.

"I am glad he is there and he will get better.”

Wiggins added that Froome was owed his spot on the team for the last Grand Tour of his Ineos career.

I think they owe it to him. He has single-handedly done a lot for that team and I think they owe it to him as his swansong. This is now about next year for him and the continuation of the recovery from that crash.

Froome’s decade-long partnership with Ineos will come to an end when the 35 year old joins Israel Start-Up Nation for the 2021 season.

Elsewhere, at the Giro hard questions are asked of Team Sunweb. Did they pass on an opportunity to give Wilco Kelderman a near-unassailable lead on Stage 18? And what sort of control do the team have over riders who are set to leave the team.

“We have to question what Sunweb were doing today,” said Smith.

It was a sentiment that Wiggins agreed with, citing Wilco Kelderman’s 2021 move to Bora–Hansgrohe as a potential cause of friction.

“I don’t know if there is some inter-team rivalry, with a couple of them moving teams. I did think when Kelderman got dropped, would you [Brian Smith] have made Jai [Hindley] come back?” asked Wiggins.

“Not at that stage,” said Smith.

“When they went over the top of the climb there was only 43 seconds, and when they came off the climb it was about roughly 53 seconds but the next 5km, Kelderman lost one minute and you could see the team car came up alongside him and he was shaking his head.

“He wanted Jai to come back. My question for Sunweb is – would you rather have the race lead by a minute than 15 seconds.

The GC is still open but it should be done and dusted.

Wiggins agreed that there was much to race for ahead of the last three stages of the Giro.

“It is well and truly open – just one puncture in the time trial and they could lose the race,” agreed the 2012 Tour de France winner, before adding that the team dynamics could be hugely impacted by the impending moves.

I don’t know who is in the team and running the tactics. I don’t know whether they have full control over the riders with them leaving the team. Who knows? I am sure we will find out as time goes on.

The race continues on Friday with Stage 19, a relatively flat run from Morbegno to Asti, before the two-punch finale – a trip to the mountains on Saturday followed by an individual time trial on Sunday.

Vuelta a España Wiggins: 'Give Froome the respect he deserves' A DAY AGO