Bradley Wiggins and Sean Kelly do not believe that Chris Froome has the form to triumph at the Vuelta this year in their preview on The Bradley Wiggins Show.

Wiggins and Kelly have given their predictions for the final Grand Tour of the year, and the pair have highlighted the riders they think could challenge in Spain.

While Richard Carapaz, Primoz Roglic and Tom Dumoulin all get mentioned as likely contenders, the pair do not see Froome emerging victorious in his final Grand Tour in an Ineos jersey.

"I think Carapaz and Roglic," Wiggins said on the podcast when asked for his tips of who could triumph in Spain.

"I don't know about Roglic, I mean he was already going well before the Tour but he held his form. I actually think Tom Dumoulin could be good.

I'd like to see Chris Froome [win the Vuelta] but I just don't think he has got the form, by the looks of it.

Kelly agreed: "It would be great to see Chris Froome coming back, but I don't think it is going to be for this Vuelta.

"He is not going to have enough time or enough racing. If he had been racing all year, Froome might have been in the form to win the Vuelta, but I don't see it this time round."

Kelly continued with other potential contenders: "We know with Roglic, he is always going to be up there with the favourites, but you have other riders who could challenge.

"I think Carapaz is the one who could maybe do something in this Vuelta because he came to the Tour not really ready for it and he put up a great performance.

"So I think he is going to be in better shape for this Vuelta, and it's going to be a special one with the weather conditions this year so I would not look at the bookies too much.

For a place in the GC, I don't think [Thibaut] Pinot is consistent enough to do that. He is just not able to take that pressure when he is up there.

"Tom Dumoulin, I would not be surprised if he was one of the surprise ones in this Vuelta because he is a solid three-week rider, and that is what you have got to be."

