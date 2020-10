Cycling

La Vuelta a Espana 2020 - Highlights: Tim Wellens wins from breakaway, Dan Martin falls in finale

Stage 5 at La Vuelta was won by Tim Wellens, who edged Guillaume Martin and Thymen Arensman. Primoz Roglic held his overall lead while the man second in the GC, Dan Martin, hit the deck on the final turn.

