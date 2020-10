Cycling

La Vuelta a Espana 2020 - 'Next year will be a good year' for Tom Dumoulin, says Sean Kelly

Primoz Roglic’s hopes of defending his Vuelta title were dealt a blow when Tom Dumoulin withdrew on Wednesday. The Slovak will now have one fewer lieutenant as he bids to claw back time on Richard Carapaz in GC.

