Sam Bennett (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) made it back-to-back wins for Ireland at La Vuelta after striking late to win stage four.

Bennett followed up compatriot Dan Martin’s success on Thursday’s summit finish with an imperious sprint win in Ejea de Los Caballeros.

The Deceuninck rider had enough speed in the legs to catch and overhaul Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) despite a spirited surprise attack from the young Belgian in the final straight. Philipsen held on for second with CCC Team's Jakub Mareczko bagging the final podium spot.

Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) maintained his lead of five seconds from Martin (Israel Start-up Nation) in the general classification. Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) is 13 seconds back in third and he stays in the polka dot jersey of best climber for another day. Enric Mas (Movistar) is still in the white jersey.

Britain's Harry Tanfield (AG2R La Mondiale) made his way into the breakaway, managing to claim the stage's only intermediate sprint before he and his three companions Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Jesus Ezquerra & Willie Smit (Burgos-BH) were reclaimed by the peloton.

Two abandons started the day, with EF Pro Cycling's Dani Martinez the most significant for the GC race after his crash on stage 1. Simon Geschke of CCC Team also withdrew.

The race heads into the Pyrenées now for a couple of days, where major fissures should appear in the race – despite the removal last night of the Col du Tourmalet from the route of stage six.

