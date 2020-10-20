Live comments to follow...

Bradley Wiggins and Sean Kelly do not believe that Chris Froome has the form to triumph at the Vuelta this year in their preview on The Bradley Wiggins Show. Wiggins and Kelly have given their predictions for the final Grand Tour of the year, and the pair have highlighted the riders they think could challenge in Spain.

While Richard Carapaz, Primoz Roglic and Tom Dumoulin all get mentioned as likely contenders, the pair do not see Froome emerging victorious in his final Grand Tour in an Ineos jersey.

"I think Carapaz and Roglic," Wiggins said on the podcast when asked for his tips of who could triumph in Spain.

"I don't know about Roglic, I mean he was already going well before the Tour but he held his form. I actually think Tom Dumoulin could be good.

“I'd like to see Chris Froome [win the Vuelta] but I just don't think he has got the form, by the looks of it."

