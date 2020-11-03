Cycling La Vuelta | Uninterrupted Coverage Stage 13, Muros - Mirador de Ezaro TT (33.2km) 13:40-16:35

VAUGHTERS WARNS ROGLIC: CARTHY CAN DO 'SOMETHING SPECIAL' IN TUESDAY TIME TRIAL

EF Pro Cycling team boss Jonathan Vaughters told Eurosport's Orla Chennaoui that he thinks that Primoz Roglic has shown signs of tiredness after a long season - and his rider Hugh Carthy could surprise him at Tuesday's time trial.

Carthy pulled off a spectacular maiden win on the Angliru on Stage 12 to cross the line 16 seconds ahead of the pack and move into third place in GC, 32 seconds off race leader Richard Carapaz, and 22 seconds behind time trial specialist Roglic. And Vaughters thinks his rider could do something equally impressive when racing resumes on Tuesday with an individual time trial.

"He's a very under-rated TT rider," Vaughters told Eurosport's Orla Chennaoui on The Breakaway. "I think the two top guys [Primoz Roglic and Richard Carapaz, in the top two places of the GC after Stage 12] have a little bit more to worry about than they might know.

"I think Roglic showed signs of cracking, he's had a long season. Historically he always fades in the final week of Grand Tours and we have seen that. Even though on paper Roglic is the best time trial rider, if his recovery is bad and he is a little bit tired, he might not be as good as we anticipate on Tuesday.

"Carapaz is a bit of a wildcard for me...Dan Martin [in fourth place in the GC] I don't view as much of a factor at all. I am cautiously optimistic that Hugh could pull off something really special in the time trial and then we will see from there."

