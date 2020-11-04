Cycling La Vuelta | Uninterrupted Coverage Stage 14, Lugo - Ourense (205.8km) 13:35-16:35

'CARTHY'S PUTTING UP A GREAT FIGHT' - VUELTA STILL UP FOR GRABS SAYS KELLY

Sean Kelly told Dan Lloyd on the latest episode of The Breakaway that he expected Hugh Carthy to lose more time in Tuesday's time trial. Primoz Roglic won the Stage 13 race against the clock to move back into the red leader's jersey, but Carthy and Ineos' Richard Carapaz remain in contention in the general classification.

Carthy was neck-and-neck with the leading riders in the world for much of the stage, but Roglic put in an impressive performance on the final climb to move back into the overall lead of the race as expected.

“It was looking very interesting on the intermediate check points and we did see Hugh Carthy put up a great fight," Kelly said. "He started very fast and was very much in the running to upset Primoz Roglic.

"But then slowly Roglic got it together and clawed his way back slowly and on the final climb he was still able to put in that effort and pull back time from everybody.

"I was expecting Roglic to really crush the time trial and GC standings and he didn’t do that, big-time, so it’s good for the race.

"We very much have a race on our hands and when you look at the top of the overall standings, the top three places certainly, one little thing could change that totally in the final week.”

