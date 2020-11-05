Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Cycling La Vuelta | Stage 14 Uninterrupted Coverage, Lugo - Ourense (204.7km) 02:26:43 Replay

188km to go: Oliveira caught

The peloton is back as one after the last man standing from the early break, Ivo Oliveira, is swept up. So, we go again...

Just 15 KOM points up for grabs

France's Guillaume Martin can breathe easy for no one is going to take his polka dot jersey today. The Cofidis man has a huge lead in this competition, his 76 points over double the 30-point tally of his nearest competitor, Richard Carapaz, the Ecuadorian who is currently second in the general clasitification. With each of today's Cat.3 climbs only offering 3pts over the summit for the first rider, the maximum haul for today's stage is 15.

Challenging conditions

It's not just the longest parcours and an early start which is conspiring against the riders today. There's a strong headwind and expected heavy showers all day to content with - on top of all that climbing (well over 4,000m) and another punchy uphill 'sprint' finish.

195km to go: Oliveira out alone

The Portuguese's former breakaway companions have been swept up and so it's just the UAE Team Emirates rider out ahead now, with a slender lead of 18 seconds on the pack. Spanish duo Jon Aberasturi and Gonzalo Serrano (both of Caja-Rural) have tried to escape the pack but to no avail. It's a fast pace as the riders approach the first of those categorised climbs.

198km to go: Four in break

Australia's Alex Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott) managed to join the leaders to make it four out ahead, with the Spaniard Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) trying unsuccessfully to bridge over. Oliveira, meanwhile, has ants in his bib shorts and is clearly not happy with the slender gap the leaders had. He's just zipped clear and this is where we pick up the stage now, live.

215km to go: Three went clear

There were multiple attacks from the outset but nothing stuck in the opening moments until Frenchman Romain Sicard (Total Direct Energie), Dutchman Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH) and Portugal's Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates) opened up a gap.

230.8km to go: Earlier start than expected

It looks like the organisers decided to start today's stage half an hour before the advertised schedule so we have some catching up to do...

Hola, amigos! Stage 15 is already under way...

Yes, it was an early start in this, the longest stage of the race, an undulating 230.8km schlep from Mos to Puebla de Sanabria. There are no fewer than five Cat.3 climbs but countless other hills and mounds on a day which is constantly up-and-down and boasts a whopping 4,400m of climbing in total - prime breakaway territory, but also terrain for a red ambush.

Results from Stage 14

Stage 14

1. Tim Wellens

2. Michael Woods

3. Zdenek Stybar

4. Dylan van Baarle

5. Marc Soler



GC

1. Primoz Roglic 53:57:05

2. Richard Carapaz +39

3. Hugh Carthy +47

4. Dan Martin +1:42

Stage 14 recap

Tim Wellens collected a second stage victory in this Vuelta a Espana, while Primoz Roglic retained red after a quiet day for the GC battle.

Wellens pipped Woods to the line, but the tactics from the Lotto-Soudal rider were perfect as he hugged the racing line, as the road wound around the corner to the finish line.

