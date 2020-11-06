Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Cycling La Vuelta | Stage 14 Uninterrupted Coverage, Lugo - Ourense (204.7km) 02:26:43 Replay

Stage 16 preview

Today's Stage 16 of the 2020 Vuelta will see the peloton faced with a 162k ride from Salamanca to Ciudad Rodrigo.

Stage 15 recap

Jasper Philipsen won a wind-swept and sodden Stage 15 of La Vuelta on Thursday, outlasting Pascal Ackermann and Jannik Steimle in a reduced sprint finish.

No change in the general classification saw Primoz Roglic retain the red jersey from rivals Richard Carapaz and Hugh Carthy with three days of the race to go.

Slovenia's Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) emerged from well over six hours in the saddle to retain his 39-second lead over Ecuador's Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), with Briton Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) a further eight seconds back in third place.

Stage 15 highlights - Cattaneo cruelly denied as Philipsen delivers on gruelling stage

Reaction from Stage 15

"Oh f*** it's amazing," an emotional Philipsen, shivering in the cold, said. "I can't describe how happy I am with this victory. It means a lot to me – I've been waiting all the Vuelta for the right moment and today it was unexpected.

"It was a really strong breakaway but with the headwind all day it made it really hard for the front group. In the end I started believing it more and more because in the beginning of the day I never expected it to be a bunch sprint."

