155km to go – Now that's more like it

The original trio led by Henao was brought back and we now have a monstrously big breakaway group of around 30 riders. We'll be watching closely to see who gets in this move, as it's easily big enough for a lower-down-the-order GC guy to have infiltrated.

Our first clmbing test, the Alto Portillo de las Batuecas, looms in 25km.

165km to go – Break formed?

Sergio Henao (UAE Team Emirates), Michael Scharzmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Stan Dewulf (Lotto Soudal) are the ones who have made a gap stick for the first time in this fast-paced opening to the stage.

I don't think the break stands much chance today, given how important those bonus seconds for the stage win might prove to be in the general classification. If the GC men want to fight for the stag win, then that'll put the kibosh on any serious breakaway hopes. A reminder that the top three on GC are separated by less than a minute at the moment.

Let's see how this move develops. Theyre might be a few more hardy souls who fancy bridging over. Or it might simply be the case that everybody is absolutely knackered after a bruising three weeks in northern Spain.

170km to go – Bunched up

The pack is off and rolling now for real and have already gobbled up eight kilometres of tarmac. There's been no sign of a breakaway just yet, however, with the high speed of the peloton putting paid to any opportunities to attack.

Neutral zone

The peloton should be rolling out of the neutral very soon, but in the meantime here's a flavour of the conditions atop our summit finish for the day.

Good morning! And welcome to the last chance saloon...

Hello chicos and chicas, it's me Tom Owen standing in for the mighty Mr Felix Lowe today on this most momentous of days for La Vuelta 2020.

Simply put, it's make or break time for the riders contesting for the general classification, with a mountain top finish at La Covatilla set to separate the wheat from the chaff.

Can Roglic hold on for one last day? Will Hugh Carthy be able to power away on the Covatilla's slopes as he did at L'Angliru? Or will it be the swashbuckling abilities of Richard Carapaz that finally open up a chink in the Slovenian's armour?

We'll know for sure in about four hours time!

Stage 17 preview

Today is a huge day for the conclusion of the 75th edition of La Vuelta.

The peloton will have to tackle a 178.2k ride from Sequeros to Alto de la Covatilla. Take a look at the route map below...

Relentless Roglic in cruise control as day of destiny looms

By sprinting to extend his overall lead ahead of the decisive stage of La Vuelta, Primoz Roglic has shown that he's the red hot favourite to hold off the challenges from Richard Carapaz and Hugh Carthy, writes Felix Lowe.

Rather than keep his powder dry for the Alto de la Covatilla, the Slovenian took second place and six bonus seconds on Friday. Naturally, he wanted more.

Recap - new top 10 after Stage 16

Magnus Cort timed his sprint to perfection to win Stage 16 of La Vuelta a Espana in Cuidad Rodrigo ahead of Primoz Roglic.

Six bonus seconds means the Slovenian man in red extends his race lead over Richard Carapaz and Hugh Carthy going into Saturday's crucial penultimate stage.

While Roglic was annoyed enough to curse an expletive on crossing the line, six extra bonus seconds extends his lead ahead of Saturday's defining Stage 17 from Sequeros to the Alto de Covatilla. Time will tell whether that's enough for the defending champion to retain his crown.

Stage 16 highlights - Breakaway denied as Roglic strengthens grip on red jersey

