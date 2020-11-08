Cycling La Vuelta | Uninterrupted Coverage Stage 18, Hipódromo de la Zarzuela - Madrid (125.4km) 13:35-16:35

Stage 18 preview

What we do know about today's final stage, is that Primoz Roglic’s victory has been a sublime team performance from start to finish.

The peloton will take on a 139.6k ride from Hipodromo de la Zarzuela to Madrid and the finish of the final Grand Tour of an unprecedented season.

Take a look at the route that the riders will be embarking upon...

Feature: Roglic has Hofstede to thank for Vuelta triumph

Richard Carapaz and Hugh Carthy showed that they were stronger than Primoz Roglic on the final climb of La Vuelta, but a lack of support proved their undoing. While Roglic was able to rely on his team-mates just as he needed the help, Carapaz and Carthy were all alone and unable to pull back enough time.

Stage 17 recap - Roglic secures the red jersey

David Gaudu (Groupama FDJ) won Stage 17 of La Vuelta a Espana as Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) clung on to his overall lead to go into the processional final stage as the race leader.

Richard Carapaz (Ineos) and Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) both attacked on the final climb, but neither were able to take enough seconds off Roglic to deny the Jumbo-Visma rider.

The top five on the stage was:

1. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ)

2. Gino Mäder (NTT), +28''

3. Ion Izagirre (Astana), +1'05''

4. David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates), +1'05''

5. Mark Donovan (Sunweb), +1'53''

