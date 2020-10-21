Live comments to follow...

'FROOME VERY DISAPPOINTING, HE'S A LONG WAY OFF'

Vuelta a España La Vuelta 2020 Stage 1 - As it happened 17 HOURS AGO

Chris Froome lost over 11 minutes on the opening day of La Vuelta as any lingering hopes that he could contend for General Classification honours were dashed. Froome has struggled to regain full fitness and form after his crash in 2019, and will not compete for the Vuelta title in his last appearance for Ineos.

And Sean Kelly said he was expecting more of Froome, even if the 35-year-old is still on the way back from his 2019 injuries.

“I was very surprised,” Kelly said. “I thought he would be able to hang in the group but we could see he was fighting big-time to try and stay in the group. That shows he’s still a long way off. It doesn’t look like he’s going to be anywhere in the general classification and today has given us that answer."

HOW TO WATCH LA VUELTA LIVE – TV & LIVE STREAMING

The Vuelta a Espana is live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport App.

Each day Eurosport.co.uk will stream uninterrupted coverage of each stage. We will also have rolling coverage online on the website and our social channels.

And don't forget, we are bringing you daily podcasts from the Bradley Wiggins Show - check in with your podcast platform of choice each evening.

Vuelta a España Contador: Froome is among Vuelta favourites YESTERDAY AT 18:28