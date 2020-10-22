WATCH LIVE UNINTERRUPTED COVERAGE FROM 13:55

'FROOME IN CHAOS, ROGLIC SO IMPRESSIVE'

Primoz Roglic extended his lead in the general classification on Stage 2 and Chris Froome fell further behind in the standings. Alberto Contador told Eurosport Spain that Froome's performance is a surprise to him, while Wiggins, speaking on The Breakaway, expressed his admiration for Roglic's response to that heart-breaking Tour de France loss.

“It is not normal how we are seeing Froome,” Contador said.

"He has to be thinking a lot of things because he surely considers all the scenarios: Preparing to compete in the Israel team, a possible professional withdrawal in the style of Cavendish, a restructuring of the focus of his calendar... his head must be in chaos right now."

In stark contrast to Froome’s performance was that of general classification leader Primoz Roglic, who took bonus seconds with a second place as he continued an impressive response to missing out on the Tour de France title back in September.

“We did say at the end of the Tour de France that we were quite fearful what the impact of that loss would have on him from a mental point of view,” Wiggins said of Roglic. “And I think it was Sean Kelly who said he should get straight back on it and target the Vuelta.

“I think the way he took the loss at the Tour de France from a sporting point of view just showed his mental strength, and it appeared at that time that he saw it as sport and these things happen. That was reflected in how he rode Liege-Bastogne-Liege and now the Vuelta, he’s just got back to business.

“It’s great to see him back, but the only concern now is can he defend this lead for two-and-a-half weeks?”

