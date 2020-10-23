Cycling La Vuelta | Uninterrupted Coverage Stage 4, Garray - Ejea de los Caballeros (190km) 13:55-16:50

Vuelta a España 'Froome was causing some damage' - Wiggins 3 HOURS AGO

FROOME WAS CAUSING DAMAGE ON STAGE 3 - WIGGINS

Bradley Wiggins and Brian Smith discussed the merits of Chris Froome’s place on the Ineos Grenadiers roster at the Vuelta in the latest episode of the Bradley Wiggins show, concluding that he is owed his spot.

After an opening two stages in which he looked well off the pace and dropped over ten minutes on each day, Froome enjoyed a better performance on Stage 3, remaining in the bunch and playing a role for Ineos for much of the stage.

“Chris Froome, it was good to see him back in the action, he was causing some damage," said Wiggins. "I wouldn't say it was a select group by the end but it was certainly good to see him dishing it out again in stage three."

“Froome needs it [to be racing at a Grand Tour], and because he needs it he is giving his all for the team,” added Smith. “Also, having a Chris Froome, Bradley Wiggins or a Mark Cavendish just lifts the team. There is a lot of respect for a rider of his calibre. I am glad he is there and he will get better.”

