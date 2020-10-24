Cycling La Vuelta | Uninterrupted Coverage Stage 5, Huesca - Sabinanigo (185.5km) 13:55-16:50

LIVE UPDATES FROM STAGE 5

157km to go – Big fight, 33 seconds for the break

Here's all the men in the break right now. The peloton is still chasing hard and that may be because of Mattia Cattaneo who sits just 4'16" down on GC.

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates), Robert Power, Michael Storer and Martin Salmon (Sunweb), Omar Fraile (Astana), Romain Seigle (Groupama-FDJ), Will Barta (CCC Team), Stan Dewulf (Lotto Soudal), Guillaume Martin and Fernando Barcelo (Cofidis) and Pim Ligthart (Total Direct Energie).

Explosive breakaway

Plenty of star power in this fourteen-man move!

Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates), Rob Power (Team Sunweb), Omar Fraile (Astana) and the birthday boy Barcelo are all there.

This has legs to go all the way.

We rollin'...

The neutral zone is finished, and the brilliantly-named Martin Salmon has leapt magnificently out of the peloton and is on the attack.

Huesca Homeboy

Fernando Barcelo of Cofidis might be a good shout for the break today. He's from this neck of the woods.

This is what he said before the stage.

“I’m delighted to be there, it’s always something to be proud of and today is a great opportunity because I know the route. It’s a shame to face such circumstances but it’s better to have it like this than to have nothing. It’s difficult, I think the finale suits rouleurs more than climbers. The first two climbs are hard and the downhills are technical so lots of things will happen. I’ll try to be in the break. It’s going to be difficult because the break will go on the flat and that’s not the best terrain for me… But I know I can get a reward if I get in the break.”

184km to go – Three climbs on the menu

A couple'a cat 2s and a cat 3 to be dealt with today, but no summit finish.

It seems unlikey we'll see much change on the GC, unless somebody does a madness. My money would be on Richie Carapaz for those sort of shenanigans.

Good morning all

It's a lovely sunny day in Huesca in the northern region of Aragon in Spain. The sky is clear with no rain expected, and the peloton of La Vuelta is turning its gaze towards the Pyrenées. We should be in for a real humdinger today and we might just see our first victory for the breakaway.

