LIVE UPDATES FROM STAGE 6

80km to go – Izagirre ticks into virtual lead

The Astana rider is in virtual rojo, now. What response will that provoke from the tree trunk-like legs of Paul Martens?

The weather is taking a turn for the worse now.

85km to go – Sticky bottle for Gorka

The Basque rider, one of two brothers in this race and in this breakaway, heads back to the car for a chinwag.

He's the key man in this break right now, because of his danger to the race lead.

It would be magnificent to see a Basque lead the Vuelta, wouldn't it? Hasn't happened since 2014 when Jonathan Castroviejo took victory in the opening day time trial.

95km to go – Paul Martens pulling peloton

Something of an unsung rider, Paul Martens, but he's doing crucial work here in service of Jumbo-Visma. He's already spent hours uncounted on the front of the bunch in La Vuelta, and he's managing to keep a group of 23 on a leash of just three minutes single-handed today.

The breakaway looks to be cooperating nicely here.

Gorka Izagirre is 40 seconds off the virtual lead at this point.

105km to go – Break names, 2'37"

Intriguingly, Jumbo-Visma have not got anyone in this move, while Movistar, EF and Ineos are all represented with at least one rider.

Cavagna, Cattaneo (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Costa, Henao (UAE), Power, Storer, Sütterlin (Sunweb), I. Izagirre, G. Izagirre (Astana), Van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers), Cort, Woods (Education First), Jauregui (AG2R), Zimmermann (CCC) G.Martin, Lafay, Perichon (Cofidis), Valgren (NTT), Arcas, Verona (Movistar), Hivert (Total Direct Energie), Amezqueta (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Cabedo (Burgos-BH)

110km to go – Mad skills from Jauregui

The AG2R rider who has made the break has an interest in the king of the mountains competition with six points at the start of the day.

Before he thinks about that, though, he has to get that damn leg warmer off.

115km to go – Cavagna plays nice

Finally, Cavagna is caught by the group behind him – or perhaps, allows them to catch him. That presents us with a very strong breakaway group of 23 riders, total.

We'll have the full list of names in a moment. Jumbo Visma are taking it a bit easier, allowing the gap to go up to two minutes.

125km to go – Vamos la AVE

Cavagna's nickname is the TGV because he's French and goes very fast, like a train. But in Spain they call their high-speed trains, 'AVE', not TGV. What that means for his nickname on the day we come closest to his home nation, who knows.

The Deceuninck rider is just 26 seconds ahead of the peloton, still solo, and still being pursued by a group of 20-or-so riders in the gap behind.

Gorka Izagirre isthe best-placed on GC of the riders in the 20. He's 3'37" down.

130km to go – Twelve-ish in the almost-lead

As another trio sallies forth from the peloton, there's a strong-looking group of 12 up the road – with Remi Cavagna still refusing to play well with others as he dangles alone a further 200m up the road as the 'head of the race'.

Magnus Caught!

This is gonna go all day at this rate... The Dane looks as though he is abandoning the effort and leaving Remi Cavagna off the front there to battle alone.

Remy Mertz has evaporated. Maybe there were too many Remis?

135km to go – No rest for the wicked

It's still all go here. That trio I mentioned are still out the front, but now Burgos BH are trying desperately to get into the move as well.

Flag is waved!

That's the start of the stage and it looks as though Nans Peters is eager to be involved in the action. Burgos leads an attack with Lotto Soudal, Total Direct Energie and Sunweb all in the wheels.

The competition is utterly frantic at the moment. Magnus Cort Nielsen, Remi Cavagna and Remy Mertz all trying to make something happen. That's a strong trio, but it's not a strong enough break to win the stage.

145km to go – Breakaway or big boys?

It's a tough one to call this, with an easier course than was initially planned for stage 6. No Tourmalet, no Aubisque, but we do still have the small matter of the Formigal.

I can't see anyone in the GC right now who could have the beating of Primoz Roglic in the time trial in week three, and so really the other teams must try and wrest the rojo from his shoulders in the mountains. Mountains like these.

If the GC men are trying to drop each other then that will likely put paid to any breakaway hopes, but yesterday we saw the peloton completely unbothered about the break – effectively giving up the chase with 40km to go.

Welcome to stage six of La Vuelta!

We reached the Pyrenées yesterday, but today is where the road really gets tough.

Vamonos!

