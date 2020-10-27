La Vuelta | Uninterrupted Coverage
Stage 7, Vitoria-Gasteiz - Villanueva de Valdegovia (160.4km)
13:40-16:35
LIVE UPDATES FROM STAGE 7
Live updates to follow when stage starts.
RELIVE A MEMORABLE WIN FOR TAO AND INEOS IN ITALY
While we're warming up, why not relive Tao Geoghegan Hart's stunning win at the Giro d'Italia, and then pray to the cycling gods that the same drama will be served up in Spain.
Tao's fairytale: How Geoghegan Hart and Ineos won Giro
HOW TO WATCH LA VUELTA LIVE – TV & LIVE STREAMING
The Vuelta a Espana is live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport App.
Each day Eurosport.co.uk will stream uninterrupted coverage of each stage. We will also have rolling coverage online on the website and our social channels.
And don't forget, we are bringing you daily podcasts from the Bradley Wiggins Show - check in with your podcast platform of choice each evening.