Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Cycling La Vuelta | Uninterrupted Coverage Stage 9, Castrillo del Val - Aguilar de Campoo (163.6km) 13:35-16:35 Live

115km to go – Fast favourites

Vuelta a España Roglic's armoury making his red rivals go green with envy 18 HOURS AGO

Unless the duo of Bagües and Osorio can pull off quite a famous upset then we'll be seeing one of the sprinters win in Aguilar de Campoo this evening.

Sam Bennett, the man who won the green jersey in France a few weeks ago, has already won one stage here at La Vuelta, beating the rest of the sprint field by a country mile.

Looking to knock the Irishman off his perch as the de facto fastest man at the race is Pascal Ackermann, the German sprinter for Bora Hansgrohe. Also in with a shout are Jasper Philipsen, the Belgian on UAE Team Emirates, Jakub Mareczko from CCC Team and Magnus Cort Nielsen of EF Pro Cycling. Magnus Cort has been throwing a lot of energy into getting in breaks at La Vuelta which suggest he doesn't really fancy the sprint stages as his best opportunity to win.

Now, with Hugh Carthy in play for GC, it'll be interesting to see how Cort is deployed in the final. Bodyguard for Carthy, or sprint leader?

125km to go – Is Froome the Federer of cycling?

Our sometime Eurosport colleague Alberto Contador has been discussing Chris Froome's role here at La Vuelta for Team Ineos.

The Kenyan-born rider has been put to work as a domestique after falling immediately out of GC contention in the opening handful of stages. He has gone about his business well since then, putting in some big shifts to tow the peloton along. You can read Contador's comments on the change in role from supreme leader to humble servant in this piece by Ben Snowball.

135km to go – Triple birthday party!

Today's stage, which for a large proportion of the peloton is a rest day in all but name, also happens to be a particularly special day for Primoz Roglic, Emils Liepins and Martin Salmon – all of whom are celebrating their birthdays.

The peloton is totally unfussed about this break and the leading duo has over five minutes now.

153km to go – Two man break

The flag is waved to commence the stage proper and almost immediately, two riders escape up the road. Aritz Bagües (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Juan Felipe Osorio (Burgos-Bh) are the sacrificial lambs today, it looks like.

This edition of La Vuelta has been characterised by fierce contests to get in the break and a genuine feeling that the break could win from almost any of the stages we've seen so far. Today, however, not so much.

The Spanish pair have opened a gap of 90 seconds.

Wooah-oh! We're halfway there...

Or we will be by the end of today, anyway. La Vuelta is just 18 stages this year after organisers scrapped the Grand Depart in the Netherlands, so this, stage nine, represents the halfway point.

It's also one half of a double header of sprinter-friendly stages, as we have another flattish parcours to deal with tomorrow. It may be flat, but in northern Spain you're never too far from a mountain – and this stage will finish within sight of the mighty Picos de Europa national park, home of the mighty Angliru.

157km to go – We are heading for kilometre zero...

Hola, todos! This stage is a shorty and a sprinty, with an expected victory for the Irish winning machine, Sam Bennett.

The roads are open and exposed at points, with the potential for some echelon action if the wind gets up.

Roglic wins Stage 8 to slash Carapaz’s lead

Primoz Roglic reasserted his authority in Stage 8 of La Vuelta by surging clear of Richard Carapaz on the Alto de Moncavillo to take a second win of the race and move within 13 seconds of the Ecuadorian's red jersey.

After Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) put in a dig in the final kilometre of the 160km stage through the beautiful region of La Rioja in northern Spain, Jumbo-Visma's Roglic, in the green jersey, threw down the hammer with a counterpunch which landed his rival on the canvas.

The Slovenian powerhouse made light of the double-digit gradient of a deciding climb making its first appearance on the Vuelta, Roglic coming home 13 seconds clear of the battling Carapaz to move from fourth to second in the general classification.

Ireland's Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) took third place ahead of Russia's Aleksandr Vlasov of Astana to retain his third place on GC, while Britain's Hugh Carthy, who had ridden clear earlier on the climb after being launched by his EF Pro Cycling teammate Michael Woods, faded to fifth place as he dropped two places to fourth, now 44 seconds in arrears.

Highlights: Roglic wins to claw back time atop Alto del Moncalvillo

HOW TO WATCH LA VUELTA LIVE – TV & LIVE STREAMING

The Vuelta a Espana is live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport App.

Each day Eurosport.co.uk will stream uninterrupted coverage of each stage. We will also have rolling coverage online on the website and our social channels.

And don't forget, we are bringing you daily podcasts from the Bradley Wiggins Show - check in with your podcast platform of choice each evening.

Vuelta a España 'We’re in the unknown' – Kelly on Roglic’s staying power 18 HOURS AGO