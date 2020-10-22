Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) has abandoned La Vuelta ahead of Stage 3 due to back pain.

The Frenchman, 30, has struggled with injury since crashing on the opening stage at the Tour de France in August.

Vuelta a España La Vuelta 2020 Stage 3 - LIVE 2 HOURS AGO

He was already over 25 minutes adrift in the General Classification.

“Despite the rest period he observed, the first two stages of the Vuelta have shown Thibaut Pinot continues to suffer from the back pain he experienced after his crash at the Tour de France,” said Groupama-FDJ in a statement.

“With regard to the next season, priority is given to his complete recovery – he will not take the start of the third stage and will no longer compete in 2020.”

What it means for Pinot’s ambitions of winning a Grand Tour is unclear, especially in light of his comments after his Tour disappointment: “Today is maybe a turning point in my career, it’s too many failures for me. I always say that cycling is about fighting and having fun.”

Vuelta a España Wiggins: 'Give Froome the respect he deserves' 3 HOURS AGO