Cycling

La Vuelta a Espana 2020 - 'What a final - the heavyweight punches' - Sean Kelly lauds Stage 8 finale

Primoz Roglic reasserted his authority in Stage 8 of La Vuelta by surging clear of Richard Carapaz on the Alto de Moncavillo to take a second win of the race and move within 13 seconds of the Ecuadorian's red jersey.

